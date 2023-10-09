School unveils new playground

Sizable donation helps finish project
years of hard work were paid off Monday at Greysbranch Elementary School in Greenup County with a new playground unveiled.
By Alex Jackson
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - With the cut of a ribbon, years of hard work were paid off Monday at Greysbranch Elementary School in Greenup County.

The school had been without a playground up to this point in the school year, as construction was ongoing.

The school says a $70,000 donation from CSX helped to get the project finished.

The school has been working toward this day for several years, now providing a safer playground, behind the school building with some brand new equipment.

