School unveils new playground

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - With the cut of a ribbon, years of hard work were paid off Monday at Greysbranch Elementary School in Greenup County.

The school had been without a playground up to this point in the school year, as construction was ongoing.

The school says a $70,000 donation from CSX helped to get the project finished.

The school has been working toward this day for several years, now providing a safer playground, behind the school building with some brand new equipment.

