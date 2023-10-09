Steady warmup this week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Showers are exiting the region Monday evening, setting up dry weather for the remainder of the work week. A sharp warming trend accompanies this dry stretch as temperatures eye the 80-degree mark by Friday. Then, the next weather system moves in for the upcoming weekend, ill-timed for outdoor events. Right now, rain is looking most widespread on Saturday, followed by lingering scattered showers along with much cooler temperatures Sunday and Monday.

Scattered sprinkles and showers move out of the region Monday evening as temperatures fall to the upper 40s by midnight. Cloud cover starts decreasing after dark.

Monday night sees a mostly clear sky with low temperatures near 40 degrees in bigger cities and on hilltops but falling to the mid to upper 30s in sheltered valleys and rural hollows. This is where frost can form. Patchy fog is also possible near rivers.

After early morning fog and frost, Tuesday sees plenty of sunshine with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday sees some added cloud cover but stays dry with high temperatures in the upper 60s.

On Thursday, expect a mostly sunny sky as high temperatures climb to the upper 70s.

Friday now looks to stay dry with continued sunshine and high temperatures around 80 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with periodic showers and thunderstorms. Afternoon temperatures stay in the 60s.

Sunday and Monday stay mostly cloudy and cool with high temperatures in the upper 50s. Scattered showers are still possible.

