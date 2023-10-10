4 Los Angeles sheriff’s deputies taken to hospital following fire during law enforcement training, officials say

Few details were immediately available, including the extent of the deputies’ injuries,...
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CASTAIC, Calif. (AP) — Four Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after a fire during a “training incident” north of Los Angeles, authorities said.

Few details were immediately available, including the extent of the deputies’ injuries, according to Deputy David Yoo, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department. The department is investigating what exactly occurred at the training center, according to spokesperson Nicole Nishida.

“We’re still trying to determine that. We know for sure there was a fire,” Nishida said.

A KTLA helicopter over the scene showed firefighters spraying water into the smoking rear of a parked semi trailer.

Firefighters were dispatched to the law enforcement training facility, near a county jail, at 9:41 a.m., said Fred Fielding, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. They arrived 11 minutes later to find a blaze but the deputies had already been taken to the hospital.

Castaic is roughly 35 miles (55 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

