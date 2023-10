KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An accident at 1st Avenue and 4th Street in Nitro has disrupted traffic, according to 911 dispatchers.

The crash has closed both lanes of traffic.

Police, firefighters, and EMS are on scene.

Further information has not been released.

