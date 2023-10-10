Crews on scene of self-inflicted shooting involving juvenile

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - First responders are on the scene of a self-inflicted shooting Tuesday evening involving a juvenile in the Chesapeake area, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The incident was reported just before 5 p.m. in the 12900 block of Venable Avenue.

Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies say a juvenile got access to a handgun and shot himself.

There’s no word on the extent of his injuries.

Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating. We also have a crew there working to get more information.

