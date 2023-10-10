Crews on scene of self-inflicted shooting involving juvenile

Crews on scene of reported shooting
Crews on scene of reported shooting(WSAZ/Kim Donahue)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - First responders are on the scene of a self-inflicted shooting Tuesday evening involving a juvenile in the Chesapeake area, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The incident was reported just before 5 p.m. in the 12900 block of Venable Avenue.

Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies say a juvenile got access to a handgun and shot himself.

There’s no word on the extent of his injuries.

Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating. We also have a crew there working to get more information.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in DUI-related crash in Kanawha County
‘I want him here, I want him back;’ widow mourns husband lost in weekend crash
Police LIghts
Pedestrian struck and killed
Country artist brings tour to Charleston
Two firefighters were injured after the frontage of the burned building collapsed on Sunday,...
Two firefighters injured after building collapses
Ryan Jones
One dead, one arrested following fatal crash

Latest News

Herd is ranked #1 again in men's college soccer.
It’s almost unanimous for Herd soccer
Ohio voter registration deadline Tuesday, Oct. 10
Tuesday was voter registration deadline in Ohio
Accident closes traffic lanes in Nitro
Ozempic label updated after reports of intestinal blockage
Ozempic label updated after reports of intestinal blockage