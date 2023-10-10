Huntington Fire Prevention Parade draws big crowd

This year's theme was "Cooking safety starts with you."
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s a few weeks until Halloween, but kids had a chance Monday night to stock up on free candy.

Firetrucks and marching bands lined 4th Avenue for Huntington’s annual Fire Prevention Parade.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, cooking is the leading cause of fires in homes. They say unattended cooking is the No. 1 cause of cooking fires.

Watch the video to see Central City Elementary students weighing in on fire prevention and safety.

