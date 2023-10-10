‘I want him here, I want him back;’ widow mourns husband lost in weekend crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Brittany Myers said she and her husband, 26-year-old Dusty Myers, fell in love through life’s little joys.

“I loved his beard, I always called him my big teddy bear,” she said. “We love just going out and having fun, how we’re just playing out here and playing with my little girl. We were always together; it was just always us.”

Myers said the couple met while working at Piggly Wiggly years ago.

“He was a stock crew person, and I was a cashier, and we just start talking,” she said. “He would come out and see me every day when I went to lunch, and we’d go get lunch and stuff together and then we just like we decided, you know, ‘hey, let’s, you know, get together’ and so we did.”

Brittany said she and Dusty spent Saturday taking in the joys of preparing to host a birthday party for Brittany’s brother.

Myers said the day started early for Dusty, who started cooking for guests around 5 a.m.

“He got up and started making pork butts on the smoker,” she recalled. “I had all the decorations and then [Dusty’s] sister made the cakes.”

Brittany said the fun carried into the night.

“We were out here playing cornhole in the yard. We had a hole dug out in the driveway to have a fire because it was so cold,” she said. “We were really having a good time.”

Later in the evening, Brittany said Dusty and his friend Ryan Jones, another guest at the party, headed out to pick up Brittany’s young daughter.

“He told me he loved me, he said he’d be back,” she said. “Then I got a call hearing he was in a bad wreck.”

Around 11 Saturday night, Kanawha County deputies found Jones and Dusty in a truck that went off the 2700 block of Legg Fork Road and crashed into a tree.

Law enforcement said they smelled alcohol on Jones, and deputies said he later showed signs of impairment on field sobriety tests.

Jones was charged with felony causing DUI death.

“I just wish they would have stayed here,” Myers said through tears Monday. “I want him here and I want him back and we had short, four years and we were just getting our life started and now he’s gone. We will never have it, you know, and I’m just screaming his name and I know he’s not gonna answer.”

Myers said the couple was about to celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary on Oct. 21.

A GoFundMe to support Dusty’s family can be found here.

