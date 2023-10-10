It’s almost unanimous for Herd soccer

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Marshall men’s soccer team is number one again in the United Soccer Coaches poll and received seven out of eight first place votes. Fellow Sun Belt members UCF and WVU are also in the top ten at numbers two and seven respectively. The Herd hosts Coastal Carolina this coming Friday night and are 11-0 this season.

Also, the University of Charleston is ranked fourth in Division II.

1 Marshall University 11-0-0

2 University of Central Florida 6-1-2

3 University of Akron 8-0-4

4 Wake Forest University 8-1-3

5 Georgetown University 8-1-1

6 Southern Methodist University 8-1-2

7 West Virginia University 8-0-4

8 University of Notre Dame 7-1-3

9 Stanford University 6-1-3

10 Syracuse University 6-2-3

11 University of Pittsburgh 5-3-3

12 Northwestern University 9-0-3

13 California State University Fullerton 10-2-2

14 University of North Carolina 5-1-4

15 Duke University 6-3-1

16 Missouri State University 6-1-3

17 University of Portland 6-3-0

18 Hofstra University 9-1-3

19 Michigan State University 6-0-4

20 Seattle University 7-2-3

21 Clemson University 8-3-1

22 University of Vermont 8-2-2

23 Florida International University 6-2-3

24 University of New Hampshire 6-1-4

25 Saint Louis University 6-3-2

Records shown are through games of October 8, 2023

Also receiving votes: Oral Roberts University (7), UCLA (6), University of Washington (4), University of Denver (1)

