Local Jewish community reacts to Israel-Hamas conflict

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Members of the local Jewish community came together following the violent events in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The B’nai Jacob Synagogue hosted a prayer and meditation service Monday night.

“No words are adequate right now,” Victor Urecki, the synagogue’s rabbi, said. “The Jewish community, which has a strong connection with the Jewish State of Israel, are both in mourning, are in pain, and angry.”

Urecki says as they struggle to make sense of what’s happening, it’s important for them to be together.

“There’s a sense of hopelessness right now,” he said. “Hopefully just being together, hearing the words of our people, just being present with each other, I think that will be the salve that will hopefully help us and keep us united in the coming days.”

The rabbi added it’s important to hold onto hope that the two peoples can one day live together in peace.

“Without hope, there is no future,” he said, “so despite our feelings right now and the pain we’re knowing, we do hope for a brighter day some day.”

Hoyt Glazer is the president of Congregation B’nai Sholom in Huntington. He says it’s been frustrating and disappointing to see what’s happening.

“You never want to hear about this,” Glazer told WSAZ from his office in Huntington. “I remember as a young man growing up when we had the Sadat assassination and turmoil in the Middle East, and this is always upsetting and disappointing.”

Rabbi Urecki says the Jewish community will be coming together in the coming days and weeks to see what the citizens of Israel need to make sure they can defend themselves. Urecki also says they’ll be reaching out to Congress for support.

