Man charged in connection with 2022 murder pleads not guilty

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man who was eventually arrested by US Marshals after taking off following a murder in Huntington in 2022 entered a not guilty plea on Tuesday.

Daughtery is facing charges for his alleged role in the Nov. 30, 2022, murder of Christopher Johnson, 40, of Huntington, officials say.

On Nov. 30, officers responded to the 1800 block of 9th Avenue and discovered Johnson with gunshot wounds. Johnson was transported to the hospital where he died.

Matthew Daughtery, along with Malik Hawk, Lawrence Foye and Demarquis Patterson are accused of conspiring to murder Johnson.

On January 27, 2023, arrest warrants were obtained by the Huntington Police Department for Matthew Daughtery, Malik Hawk, Lawrence Foye and Demarquis Patterson for first-degree murder. Hawk, Foye and Patterson were taken into custody on Jan. 27, but Daughtery evaded arrest until August of 2023.

Daughtery was extradited back to Huntington to face the charges.

A trial date was set on Tuesday for Dec. 19.

