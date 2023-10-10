Natural gas heating prices to fall this winter

(MGN Online)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Most West Virginians who heat their homes with natural gas will see lower gas bills this winter.

The Public Service Commission issued its rulings on how much the various natural gas utilities may charge to purchase gas for this heating season.

Each year, natural gas utilities must file purchased gas adjustment cases (PGA) with the commission, indicating how much they anticipate they will pay for gas in the coming year.

The price utilities pay their suppliers is not regulated by the commission nor the federal government. Rather, it is determined by the market. The commission reviews the amounts requested and often adjusts the amount it will permit the companies to charge their customers.

The purchased gas component typically makes up less than half of the total amount of a residential gas bill. Last year, however, the market was particularly volatile, which resulted in a significant increase in the purchased gas component of residential bills.

This year, the market has begun to settle and the prices requested have decreased, the commission says.

The amount approved for Mountaineer Gas is down by almost 20 percent, and Hope Gas saw a decrease of nearly 40 percent for their respective PGAs.

Those two companies serve almost 89 percent of gas customers in the state. Of the 12 gas utilities in the state, only Peoples Gas and Standard Gas requested increases in their PGAs.

Across the board, the average amount requested decreased by 11.30 percent, while the average amount granted decreased by 19.29 percent.

“It is gratifying to see the wholesale prices coming down this year,” said PSC Chairman Charlotte Lane. “I know this will make a big difference to West Virginia families this winter, and that means a lot.”

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police LIghts
Pedestrian struck and killed
Country artist brings tour to Charleston
Two firefighters were injured after the frontage of the burned building collapsed on Sunday,...
Two firefighters injured after building collapses
Ryan Jones
One dead, one arrested following fatal crash
Man dies in DUI-related crash in Kanawha County
‘I want him here, I want him back;’ widow mourns husband lost in weekend crash

Latest News

Color Run for Breast Cancer Awareness Month at Walker Creek Farms
Color Run for Breast Cancer Awareness Month at Walker Creek Farms
Monday Health Minutes with Valley Health Systems
Monday Health Minutes with Valley Health Systems
Pike County blood drive shines light on childhood cancer
Pike County blood drive shines light on childhood cancer
SOMC Light It Pink event held
SOMC Light It Pink event held