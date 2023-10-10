Ozempic label updated after reports of intestinal blockage

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Diabetes drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy have been all the rage in the weight loss world.

“At times it’s been hard to even keep a supply of the medication because there’s been so much interest and so many prescriptions to be filled,” said Dr. Mathew Weimer, chief medical officer at Valley Health. He says as more people take it, more people have been reporting some serious side effects.

“There is anywhere from a 3.5 to 4.5 times increase in patients who are on these medications to have what’s called an ileus, or intestinal obstruction, which can be very very serious,” Weimer said.

The medications mimic a hormone the body naturally makes to slow the passage of food through the stomach, which helps people feel fuller longer. This has led to intestinal blockage in many patients, to the point that the FDA now requires a warning on the label.

“In certain cases, it can be quite severe,” Weimer said. “Any blockage of the intestine can be life threatening.”

While serious, Weimer says the overall risk of these complications is low. Like any medication, it’s a better fit for some than it is for others.

“It’s an opportunity to have that conversation with your provider about the risks and the benefits,” Weimer said. “Any medication we prescribe, all day I’m prescribing medications that have risks and benefits.”

These medications have been proven safe and effective for many people, if they’re the right candidate and if they commit to a healthy lifestyle. Weimer says side effects may be more prevalent in those who have existing gastrointestinal problems.

“There’s no magic pill or injection that’s just going to make it better and not have any potential risks,” Weimer said. “It’s really important to understand you need to put in some work.”

It can be viable option for some to reach their goals, but the risks involved warrant a conversation with your doctor.

