Ribbon cutting held to celebrate Marshall University’s new rural surgery residency program

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s a first in the nation as Marshall University partners with Logan Regional Medical Center to give residency students the opportunity to learn rural medicine in a rural city.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday to celebrate a new rural surgery program through Marshall University’s School of Medicine.

“Its pretty exciting to be a part of something from the ground up,” said Dr. Bradley Muncy, a first year surgical resident.

Muncy is one of three residents of the program’s inaugural class. As a native West Virginian, he said the program holds a special place in his heart.

“As I started going out into rural communities as part of my rural rotations in medical school, I realized I kind of had a knack for speaking the language, so to speak, and it was just really meaningful to help people overcome barriers to health care, specifically the ones you face when living in rural areas,” he said.

The five-year residency program was created to ensure all West Virginians have access to medical care, regardless of where they live. The state-of-the-art facility at Logan Regional Medical Center features simulation rooms, exercise equipment, a kitchen, exam rooms and more for residents to practice and learn in.

“We felt that if we put physicians in training at Logan that they may want to work at Logan or a town of a similar size, and hopefully that’s what comes of this,” said Dr. David Denning, chairman of Surgery at Marshall University.

Muncy said it’s amazing to see something like this become a reality.

“You grow up in an area where you maybe have to drive an hour and half just to receive certain types of care. A lot of people end up not receiving the care that they need because it’s such a long distance to get somewhere,” he said. “Having it available in your backyard makes a big difference.”

The program welcomed its first class of students this year. Officials say it’s the only independently accredited rural surgery program in the entire country, and they hope the program can be a model for other hospitals to model their own programs.

