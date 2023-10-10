Stabbing sends victim to the hospital

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) -- A stabbing sent a person to the hospital Tuesday afternoon in Ashland, according to Ashland Police Chief Todd Kelley.

The incident happened near Railroad Street and 31st Street, Kelley said.

There’s no word on the extent of the victim’s injuries.

Kelley said the suspect is at large.

No other details were released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.