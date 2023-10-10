Stabbing sends victim to the hospital

Stabbing sends victim to the hospital
Stabbing sends victim to the hospital(WSAZ/Ben Wheeler)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) -- A stabbing sent a person to the hospital Tuesday afternoon in Ashland, according to Ashland Police Chief Todd Kelley.

The incident happened near Railroad Street and 31st Street, Kelley said.

There’s no word on the extent of the victim’s injuries.

Kelley said the suspect is at large.

No other details were released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in DUI-related crash in Kanawha County
‘I want him here, I want him back;’ widow mourns husband lost in weekend crash
Police LIghts
Pedestrian struck and killed
Country artist brings tour to Charleston
Two firefighters were injured after the frontage of the burned building collapsed on Sunday,...
Two firefighters injured after building collapses
Ryan Jones
One dead, one arrested following fatal crash

Latest News

WSAZ Investigates | Gridlocked
WSAZ Investigates | Gridlocked
School safety
WSAZ Investigates | School Safety
Russell students to perform in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Russell students to perform in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Ribbon cutting held to celebrate Marshall University’s new rural surgery residency program
Ribbon cutting held to celebrate Marshall University’s new rural surgery residency program