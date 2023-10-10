Summery feel returns by end of work week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Tuesday was certainly a gorgeous fall day, but a clear sky, calm wind, and dry air in place will lead to a chilled night as frost forms in rural locations once again. Temperatures quickly warm to a summery feel by Thursday and Friday, only to come crashing back down over the weekend with the next cold front. Showers accompany the chillier air.

Tuesday evening sees a mostly clear sky as temperatures quickly fall to the mid 40s by midnight.

Expect a continued clear sky Tuesday night with low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Coldest temperatures will be found in sheltered valleys and rural hollows where frost can form. Along rivers, be mindful of fog that can form as well.

After patchy fog/frost to start, Wednesday sees sunshine to start, but clouds quickly increase through midday into the afternoon. No precipitation is expected. High temperatures climb to around 70 degrees.

On Thursday, expect a mostly sunny sky as high temperatures climb to the upper 70s.

Friday still looks to stay dry with continued sunshine and high temperatures around 80 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with occasional showers, especially during the first part of the day. Afternoon temperatures stay in the 60s.

Sunday through Tuesday stay mostly cloudy and cool with high temperatures in the upper 50s. Scattered showers are still possible.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.