WVSSAC releases the Week 7 rankings

Huntington & Midland are tied at the top in Class Triple A while Roane Co. is #1 in Class AA
WVSSAC
WVSSAC(WVSSAC)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two schools that are 14 miles apart are tied in the latest WVSSAC high school football computer rankings. Huntington High and Cabell Midland are in the top spot in Class AAA with four regular season weeks remaining and not too far behind is Hurricane. Here are the top 16 spots from each class.

Class AAA

1. Huntington High

1. Cabell Midland

3. Hurricane

4. Morgantown

5. Martinsburg

6. Bridgeport

6. Spring Mills

8. Princeton

9. Jefferson

10. Parkersburg South

11. Oak Hill

12. George Washington

13. Parkersburg

14. Woodrow Wilson

15. Wheeling Park

16. Brooke

Class AA

1. Roane County

2. North Marion

3. Scott

4. Fairmont Senior

5. Mingo Central

6. Winfield

7. Weir

8. Philip Barbour

9. Herbert Hoover

10. East Fairmont

11. Lewis County

12. Frankfort

13. Keyser

14. Clay County

15. Liberty Harrison

16. Lincoln

Class A

1. Tucker County

2. Man

3. Williamstown

4. Greenbrier West

5. James Monroe

6. Wahama

7. Montcalm

8. Tug Valley

9. St. Marys

10. Tyler Consolidated

11. Cameron

12. East Hardy

13. Doddridge County

14. Midland Trail

15. Summers County

16. Paden City

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

