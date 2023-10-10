WVSSAC releases the Week 7 rankings
Huntington & Midland are tied at the top in Class Triple A while Roane Co. is #1 in Class AA
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two schools that are 14 miles apart are tied in the latest WVSSAC high school football computer rankings. Huntington High and Cabell Midland are in the top spot in Class AAA with four regular season weeks remaining and not too far behind is Hurricane. Here are the top 16 spots from each class.
Class AAA
1. Huntington High
1. Cabell Midland
3. Hurricane
4. Morgantown
5. Martinsburg
6. Bridgeport
6. Spring Mills
8. Princeton
9. Jefferson
10. Parkersburg South
11. Oak Hill
12. George Washington
13. Parkersburg
14. Woodrow Wilson
15. Wheeling Park
16. Brooke
Class AA
1. Roane County
2. North Marion
3. Scott
4. Fairmont Senior
5. Mingo Central
6. Winfield
7. Weir
8. Philip Barbour
9. Herbert Hoover
10. East Fairmont
11. Lewis County
12. Frankfort
13. Keyser
14. Clay County
15. Liberty Harrison
16. Lincoln
Class A
1. Tucker County
2. Man
3. Williamstown
4. Greenbrier West
5. James Monroe
6. Wahama
7. Montcalm
8. Tug Valley
9. St. Marys
10. Tyler Consolidated
11. Cameron
12. East Hardy
13. Doddridge County
14. Midland Trail
15. Summers County
16. Paden City
