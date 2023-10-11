2023 Trick-or-Treat times, dates
(WSAZ) -- The spooky season has arrived. Times for Halloween events and trick-or-treat times are being set. Find out what time ghouls and goblins and princesses and fairies are allowed to hit the streets in your neighborhood below:
Saturday, October 14
- Mickey’s Monster Bash – (trick or treating, costume parade, movie, and dance party) 7 p.m. at Huntington Ritter Park Amphitheater
Tuesday, October 24
- Southern WV Community & Technical College Trunk or Treat on its Williamson campus from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, October 26
- Ashland, Ky. - 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Southern WV Community & Technical College Trunk or Treat - on its Logan campus, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
- Mingo, Williamson - 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Friday, October 27
- Huntington safe Trick-or-Treat at Mountain Health Arena - 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Saturday, October 28
- Louisa, Ky. - 5:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Lawrence County, Ky. - 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Akron, Ohio - 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Kenova Pumpkin House opens - 7 p.m.
Sunday, October 29
- Trunk-or-Treat at Southridge Church in South Charleston - 4 p.m.
Monday, October 30
- Truck-or-Treat at St. Mary’s Center for Education parking lot (2853 Fifth Avenue, Huntington) - 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Safe Trick-or-Treat at Camp Landing in Cannonsburg
Sunday, October 31
- Huntington, W.Va. - 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Cabell County, W.Va. - 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Barboursville, W.Va. - 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- Charleston, W.Va. - 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Kanawha County, W.Va. - 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Putnam County, W.Va. - 6 p.m. to 8p.m.
- Boyd County, Ky. - 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Village of Chesapeake, Ohio - 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- Pike County, Ky. - 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Pikeville, Ky. - 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Rowan County, Ky. - 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- West Hamlin, W.Va. - 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Ironton, Ohio - 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Martin County, Ky. - 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- City of Worthington - 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
