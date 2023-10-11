2023 Trick-or-Treat times, dates

(Pexels)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSAZ) -- The spooky season has arrived. Times for Halloween events and trick-or-treat times are being set. Find out what time ghouls and goblins and princesses and fairies are allowed to hit the streets in your neighborhood below:

Saturday, October 14

  • Mickey’s Monster Bash – (trick or treating, costume parade, movie, and dance party) 7 p.m. at Huntington Ritter Park Amphitheater

Tuesday, October 24

  • Southern WV Community & Technical College Trunk or Treat on its Williamson campus from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, October 26

  • Ashland, Ky. - 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
  • Southern WV Community & Technical College Trunk or Treat - on its Logan campus, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
  • Mingo, Williamson - 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Friday, October 27

  • Huntington safe Trick-or-Treat at Mountain Health Arena - 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday, October 28

  • Louisa, Ky. - 5:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Lawrence County, Ky. - 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Akron, Ohio - 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
  • Kenova Pumpkin House opens - 7 p.m.

Sunday, October 29

  • Trunk-or-Treat at Southridge Church in South Charleston - 4 p.m.

Monday, October 30

  • Truck-or-Treat at St. Mary’s Center for Education parking lot (2853 Fifth Avenue, Huntington) - 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
  • Safe Trick-or-Treat at Camp Landing in Cannonsburg

Sunday, October 31

  • Huntington, W.Va. - 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Cabell County, W.Va. - 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Barboursville, W.Va. - 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Charleston, W.Va. - 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Kanawha County, W.Va. - 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Putnam County, W.Va. - 6 p.m. to 8p.m.
  • Boyd County, Ky. - 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Village of Chesapeake, Ohio - 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
  • Pike County, Ky. - 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Pikeville, Ky. - 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Rowan County, Ky. - 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • West Hamlin, W.Va. - 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Ironton, Ohio - 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Martin County, Ky. - 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • City of Worthington - 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in DUI-related crash in Kanawha County
‘I want him here, I want him back;’ widow mourns husband lost in weekend crash
Crews on scene of reported shooting
Child injured in self-inflicted shooting
Man arrested in Ashland stabbing
Man arrested in stabbing; victim flown to trauma center
America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the...
Former US gymnast Mary Lou Retton in ICU with ‘rare form of pneumonia,’ daughter says
FILE - An annular eclipse is viewed from a waterfront park in Yokohama, Japan, near Tokyo,...
‘Ring of fire’ solar eclipse will slice across Americas on Saturday with millions along path

Latest News

A street sweeper cleans us US 23 after coal spilled on the roadway.
Crews working to clean up coal spill on US 23
City Council approves $500,000 for Keith-Albee improvements
City Council approves $500,000 for Keith-Albee improvements
Man arrested in Ashland stabbing
Man arrested in Ashland stabbing
Deputies say there has been an uptick in scammers claiming to be law enforcement officers to...
Sheriff’s Office warns of deputy impersonation scam