2023 Trick-or-Treat times, dates

(WSAZ) -- The spooky season has arrived. Times for Halloween events and trick-or-treat times are being set. Find out what time ghouls and goblins and princesses and fairies are allowed to hit the streets in your neighborhood below:

Saturday, October 14

Mickey’s Monster Bash – (trick or treating, costume parade, movie, and dance party) 7 p.m. at Huntington Ritter Park Amphitheater

Tuesday, October 24

Southern WV Community & Technical College Trunk or Treat on its Williamson campus from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, October 26

Ashland, Ky. - 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Southern WV Community & Technical College Trunk or Treat - on its Logan campus, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Mingo, Williamson - 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Friday, October 27

Huntington safe Trick-or-Treat at Mountain Health Arena - 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday, October 28

Louisa, Ky. - 5:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Lawrence County, Ky. - 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Akron, Ohio - 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Kenova Pumpkin House opens - 7 p.m.

Sunday, October 29

Trunk-or-Treat at Southridge Church in South Charleston - 4 p.m.

Monday, October 30

Truck-or-Treat at St. Mary’s Center for Education parking lot (2853 Fifth Avenue, Huntington) - 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Safe Trick-or-Treat at Camp Landing in Cannonsburg

Sunday, October 31

Huntington, W.Va. - 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Cabell County, W.Va. - 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Barboursville, W.Va. - 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Charleston, W.Va. - 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Kanawha County, W.Va. - 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Putnam County, W.Va. - 6 p.m. to 8p.m.

Boyd County, Ky. - 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Village of Chesapeake, Ohio - 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Pike County, Ky. - 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Pikeville, Ky. - 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Rowan County, Ky. - 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

West Hamlin, W.Va. - 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Ironton, Ohio - 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Martin County, Ky. - 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

City of Worthington - 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

