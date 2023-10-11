Charleston to host national cycling event

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The USA Cycling Pro Road National Championship is coming to Charleston for the next five years.

The capital city will be host to Olympians and world tour professionals, just two months before the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The winners of the Pro Road National Championships will qualify for those Olympic games.

The event runs from May 15-19, 2024, and the event will return through 2028.

The city says building connections through previous events has led to being able to host an event of this magnitude.

“Some of the events we’ve hosted this summer, we partnered with USA table tennis for an international event ... now everybody is taking notice of what is happening in Charleston, West Virginia,” Convention and Visitors Bureau President Tim Brady said.

