City Council approves $500,000 for Keith-Albee improvements

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington City Council voted Tuesday night to approve $500,000 to go toward improving the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center.

The funding is part of a three-year plan, and this is the second payment.

State Sen. Bob Plymale, D-Wayne, spoke Tuesday, saying the Keith-Albee needs the funding to not only look better and bring in more acts, but to improve safety

“When we have an event we have to, depending on the size of the crowd, we have to actually hire two of your firemen or firewomen to come and be at the thing because our fire suppression system is not active,” Plymale said.

The senator said their goal is 52 to 85 shows per year, which he says will bring in an estimated $2.9 million to $4.9 million from businesses and the city.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.