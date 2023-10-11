Collins Career Technical Center to acquire Proctorville center from Ohio University

PROCTORVILLE, Ohio (WSAZ) - Collins Career Technical Center has announced its acquisition of the Proctorville Center from Ohio University.

Collins Career Technical Center says this will open up new opportunities for growth for both the high school and adult education and customized training programs.

“The new property will finally give our adult education program a stand-alone presence in the community,” says Adult Education Director Tim Johnson. “We’ve heard for years that CCTC is Lawrence County’s best-kept secret. It’s surprising how many people think Collins is only a high school. We’ve provided adult career programs to students across the Tri-State for almost fifty years. This new property will solidify our spot for career technical education in the Tri-State.”

CCTC Superintendent Adam M. Pittis adds, “CCTC has a history of offering excellent academic and career training, helping students advance their careers and contribute to our communities. Collaborating with institutions such as Ohio University allows us to deliver vital training, certifications, and credentials, paving the way to employment for individuals across the region. Our new location underscores our commitment to building a strong workforce, and we’re delighted to continue upholding the property’s role as a leading source of high-quality training. Our focus remains centered on preparing the citizens of the Proctorville area, Lawrence County, and the entire Tri-State for a brighter future.”

The Proctorville Center will primarily host most of the school’s allied health adult education programming, leaders say. Traditional trades programs will remain at the Getaway campus.

