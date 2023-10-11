Crews working to clean up coal spill on US 23

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A portion of US 23 had to be blocked off on Wednesday morning after a the tailgate of a truck opened and started spilling coal on the roadway.

The incident happened in the northbound lanes of US 23 just before Prestonsburg.

Prestonsburg Police say the northbound lanes should reopen shortly.

