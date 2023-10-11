Crews working to clean up coal spill on US 23

A street sweeper cleans us US 23 after coal spilled on the roadway.
A street sweeper cleans us US 23 after coal spilled on the roadway.(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A portion of US 23 had to be blocked off on Wednesday morning after a the tailgate of a truck opened and started spilling coal on the roadway.

The incident happened in the northbound lanes of US 23 just before Prestonsburg.

Prestonsburg Police say the northbound lanes should reopen shortly.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in DUI-related crash in Kanawha County
‘I want him here, I want him back;’ widow mourns husband lost in weekend crash
Crews on scene of reported shooting
Child injured in self-inflicted shooting
Man arrested in Ashland stabbing
Man arrested in stabbing; victim flown to trauma center
America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the...
Former US gymnast Mary Lou Retton in ICU with ‘rare form of pneumonia,’ daughter says
FILE - An annular eclipse is viewed from a waterfront park in Yokohama, Japan, near Tokyo,...
‘Ring of fire’ solar eclipse will slice across Americas on Saturday with millions along path

Latest News

City Council approves $500,000 for Keith-Albee improvements
City Council approves $500,000 for Keith-Albee improvements
Man arrested in Ashland stabbing
Man arrested in Ashland stabbing
Deputies say there has been an uptick in scammers claiming to be law enforcement officers to...
Sheriff’s Office warns of deputy impersonation scam
WSAZ Tuesday Night Forecast - Oct 10
Andy's Tuesday Night Forecast - Oct 10