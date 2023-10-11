Fall’s best weather next two days

Springing forward next few days
Fall foliage
Fall foliage
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The weather took a turn toward the duller late Wednesday afternoon as clouds from a southern storm crossed the region. In this case that southern area of unsettled weather with rain and breezes is being deflected off to the south and east, rains never to maker it even close to our region. Now the gates will open for two spectacular spring in fall days as highs aim for 80 under warming sunshine.

Tonight clouds will thin out late night with a low near 50 (40s rural areas). Thursday and Friday will sport mostly sunny skies as highs aim for 80 or better (just shy on Thursday then over the top of 80 on Friday). So ideal weather for events like the Black Walnut Festival in Spencer. Jenny Wiley days in Prestonsburg and the Bob Evans Farm fest in Rio Grande and the Fall Festival in Wayne.

By Saturday pre-dawn showers will pass and likely move away during the morning in time for a windy and partly cloudy Chilifest in Huntington. Temperatures will be cozy in the 60s. Then Saturday night and Sunday clouds will lock back in as gusty winds chase some new showers into town. And that cloudy, showery pattern may well hold into much of next week. Highs then will stay in the 50s!

