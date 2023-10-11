Fix Charleston reopens after 6-month closure

By Kim Rafferty
Published: Oct. 11, 2023
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - From spay and neuter procedures to rabies shots and wellness checks, the phones are ringing almost nonstop at the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association’s affordable pet clinic, Fix Charleston.

Veterinarians are in short supply nationwide, and the clinic’s veterinary care manager Cheyanne Cleary said it took six months, but two are now operating at the clinic.

“So we finally have Dr. Bay and Dr. Hudson with us now ,” Cleary said. “We had lost our veterinarian. She had gone back into private practice, so we were focusing primarily on shelter animals at that point.”

The clinic is by appointment only.

“We do surgeries Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and we offer wellness on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 1 to 4:30 p.m.,” Cleary said.

A partnership with the Petco Love Foundation has made basic vaccines free for dogs and cats.

Spay and Neuter procedures for cats are between $35 and $65. Spay and neuter procedures for dogs are from $70 to $100.

Cleary said a month-long grant has brought the price down for those procedures for people with low incomes or disabilities.

“So dogs under that grant are $10. That includes a spay, rabies vaccination and medication post-op pain medication to go home with. For cats, it is $5 which includes their surgery, take-home pain medication and rabies vaccination,” Cleary said.

The number for the clinic is 304-342-5660. Cleary said while the phones are very busy so to get in touch with the clinic leave a voicemail, email the clinic at fix@adoptcharleston.com or come into their office.

