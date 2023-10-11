Closure of Ranger Elementary proposed in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Board of Education has passed an amendment to the Lincoln County Board of Education’s comprehensive educational facilities plan that would include the potential closure of Ranger Elementary School.

It’s the first step in a months-long process to close and consolidate Ranger Elementary School.

“Ranger is one of our community schools, it does have a little bit of a smaller enrollment,” Lincoln County Schools Communications Director Chris Williams said.

A notice from Ranger Elementary Principal Christina Mounts cites low enrollment, lack of a main school entrance, no sprinkling system, among many other concerns, leading to the topic of school closure.

“Losing schools is a really hard thing, no matter if it’s an elementary school, middle school, people feel connected to their school,” Williams said.

Lincoln County Schools will hold three public meetings to discuss these factors and more, as well as to hear from parents and community members. The decision will then be left to the Lincoln County Board of Education, followed by an overall approval from the state Board of Education. If the school does in fact close, it would be at the end of this school year.

Williams said it is not an easy conversation to have.

“We have to make the hard decisions for our students, because at the end of the day it’s what’s best for them and their education,” he said. “Right now, we feel what’s best is to at least discuss the possibility and see if it could even work.”

The first meeting will take place at 7 p.m. Oct. 26 in the cafeteria at Harts PK-8.

