Sheriff’s Office warns of deputy impersonation scam

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve noticed an unsettling trend in reports to their agency.

“It seems like every couple of weeks, right now, we’ve been getting spontaneous days, where the calls have just really increased, like people calling in over having suspicious calls that they believe are scams,” said Kanawha County Sheriff’s Sgt. Joshua Lester.

Lester said scammers have been spoofing area numbers and using names of current and retired deputies to fool people into thinking they can avoid jail time if they settle legal issues over the phone.

“It’s a lot of public information out there. Our deputies’ names do end up on the media, they end up in the newspapers, they end up on the internet pretty frequently, so it’s very easy for a scammer to have access to deputies’ names,” he said.

“We’re never going to ask for money, it seems like the common denominator is that everybody’s calling over warrants and they’re trying to tell people about these outstanding warrants that they have, and they’re asking for money to reconcile the warrants, we’re never going to call we’re never going to ask you for money in any form.”

If there is an actual issue, Lester said deputies will make an effort to resolve the issue in person because likely the issue can’t be settled over the phone.

“If a deputy has an issue or there’s a warrant or we need to talk to you about something, we’re going to come to your house, we’re going to try to locate you, and or we’re going to make contact with you and give you the opportunity to come meet with us,” he said. “Regardless, there’s still going to be a meeting taking place, we’re never going to take any type of fund transactions through any type of gift cards, you’re going to have to go through the court system.”

