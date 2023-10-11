WSAZ Investigates | Cross Lanes widening project begins

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The beginnings of a construction project are underway to widen portions of Goff Mountain and Big Tyler Roads in Cross Lanes.

“It’s never easy,” said Cross Lanes motorist Lee Hamrick. “Right now, it’s gotten even worse.”

The current phase of the project shifts northbound traffic on Big Tyler Road into what was a turn lane, essentially reducing traffic from three to just two lanes, creating a headache for motorists and businesses.

“We’re not having the foot traffic into our building like we used to,” said Corey Shamblin, owner of the Gaming Paradise. “Then people are also afraid to stop because there is so much traffic. They’re afraid that they’re going to have to wait longer.”

Last October, our WSAZ Investigation Gridlocked revealed years of delay.

Back in 2019, the state Division of Highways had distributed maps to residents and, months later, hosted a public meeting telling neighbors construction was expected to get underway in winter 2021.

Nearly a year later, in October 2022, WSAZ found the same gridlock -- a reality that turned Richard Gerkin’s initial optimism to frustration.

“I thought it was good news. It’s been a long time coming for Cross Lanes,” Gerkin told WSAZ in 2019.

“That was three years ago, what’s your thoughts now?” WSAZ’s Curtis Johnson asked in October 2022.

“Well, where’s it been?” Gerkin replied in October 2022. “Why, after all of this time, at least hasn’t a little bit of something been done to actually start construction and start doing the upgrade that’s supposedly in the works?”

Months after WSAZ’s investigation, the state took bids and awarded a contract to Triton Construction for about $29.8 million.

Area business owners tell WSAZ a project manager visited last week. He passed out an informational flier, which included a website for the project.

A highways spokesman mentioned the website Tuesday, adding the current focus is on drainage work followed by the first phase of widening.

“While construction is occurring there will be traffic delays, but once it is complete, the project will result in a positive impact on traffic,” the spokesman said in a prepared response.

Aside from traffic, business owners and residents report other headaches, as well, including a power outage last week and a water main break Tuesday. West Virginia American Water confirmed the main break was related to the widening project and impacted more than two dozen customers.

The widening project is scheduled to be complete by fall 2025.

