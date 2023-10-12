Charleston Amtrak station unveils new upgrades

The Charleston Amtrak station celebrated the completion of a multimillion dollar improvement and accessibility project.
By Alex Jackson
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Charleston Amtrak station celebrated the completion of a multimillion dollar improvement and accessibility project.

Some of the new features with the $6.4 million project include an 800-foot-long concrete platform, new lighting, guardrails, signage and a storm water system. Additionally, the station now has pathways extending from both parking lots to the station and three accessible parking spaces for customers with disabilities.

Amtrak says this project is designed to improve the experience and accessibility for everyone.

“I mean, we are really excited to be here to celebrate the completion of our project to improve the Charleston station ... and make it accessible for all customers,” Dennis Newman with Amtrak said.

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., made an appearance, and says he hopes with the new upgrades at the station, more people will utilize the rail service.

“We have so much to offer in the beauty. People travel around the country, around the world to take these train rides. Here you can do it in your backyard, and I would encourage more people to take advantage of this,” Manchin said.

Amtrak says pre-pandemic they had about 32 million riders per year, and say they are now close to reaching those levels again and hope that the upgrades made to the Charleston Station, will bring more riders through the Mountain State.

The Amtrak Cardinal travels three times a week from New York and Chicago, with a stop in Charleston.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

