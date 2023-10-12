Former K-9 handler pleads guilty in case of missing police K-9

Dudley reported his K-9 officer, Chase, missing on April 11, 2023.
Dudley reported his K-9 officer, Chase, missing on April 11, 2023.(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A former Chapmanville K-9 handler indicted following the disappearance of the K-9 officer entrusted to his care pleaded guilty on Thursday.

Marcus Dudley accepted a plea agreement on Thursday, pleading guilty to animal cruelty, making false statements, and obstructing an officer.

As part of the plea deal, the other charges Dudley was facing will be dropped.

Dudley was arrested in Georgia after he failed to show up for court for his arraignment in Kanawha County.

Dudley reported his K-9 officer, Chase, missing on April 11, 2023.

Marcus Dudley has been indicted by a Kanawha County grand jury
Marcus Dudley has been indicted by a Kanawha County grand jury

According to the investigation, Dudley’s statements about what happened to Chase, who he said jumped a fence and escaped the morning of April 11, were inconsistent.

On April 24, 2023, WSAZ reported Dudley had been fired from the Chapmanville Police Department, according to Mayor Joel McNeely.

For previous coverage >>> CLICK HERE.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high school employee is one of two people who was killed after a crash on an Alabama highway.
Officials: High school employee of 18 years among 2 killed after head-on collision
Man arrested in Ashland stabbing
Man arrested in stabbing; victim flown to trauma center
A shooting in the Elkview area of Kanawha County sent a person to the hospital late Wednesday...
Shooting sends woman to the hospital
Family Dollar is voluntarily recalling hundreds of consumer products due to the items being...
Family Dollar recalling dozens of OTC drugs, consumer products sold in multiple states
Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code

Latest News

First Warning Forecast
Pair arrested on drug charges
Pair arrested on drug charges
CCTC acquires OU Proctorville Center
CCTC acquires OU Proctorville Center
A shooting in the Elkview area of Kanawha County sent a person to the hospital late Wednesday...
Shooting sends woman to the hospital