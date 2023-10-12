Idaho officials order evacuation of town of about 10,000 people after gas line explodes nearby

Idaho officials evacuate town of about 10,000 people after gas line explodes at rural...
Idaho officials evacuate town of about 10,000 people after gas line explodes at rural intersection.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETON, Idaho (AP) — Authorities ordered evacuations for most of the town of Middleton, Idaho, after a gas line exploded at nearby rural intersection late Thursday morning.

Canyon County Sheriff’s spokesperson Joe Decker said he did not yet know if any injuries were reported in connection with the explosion in southwestern Idaho but said people within a 4-mile (6.4-kilometer) radius of the explosion — including the town of about 10,600 people — were being evacuated while authorities evaluate the situation.

“People have heard the explosion and are hearing rumbles around the area,” Decker said.

Residents were sent a reverse 911 call, and emergency alerts have been issued, Decker said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high school employee is one of two people who was killed after a crash on an Alabama highway.
Officials: High school employee of 18 years among 2 killed after head-on collision
Man arrested in Ashland stabbing
Man arrested in stabbing; victim flown to trauma center
A shooting in the Elkview area of Kanawha County sent a person to the hospital late Wednesday...
Shooting sends woman to the hospital
Family Dollar is voluntarily recalling hundreds of consumer products due to the items being...
Family Dollar recalling dozens of OTC drugs, consumer products sold in multiple states
Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code

Latest News

A Georgia couple celebrating 70 years of marriage shared their secret to long-lasting love....
Couple shares their secret to 70 years of marriage
Officers are on the scene of a “critical incident” unfolding in Glendorado Township, a few...
Suspect in shooting and wounding five officers in Minnesota has been arrested
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a press conference, Thursday Oct. 12,...
US announces evacuation flights for Americans who want to leave Israel as war with Hamas rages
Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., leaves after a closed-door meeting of House Republicans...
Speaker nominee Scalise tries to sway skeptical GOP colleagues as his chief rival urges party unity
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) is pushed out of bounds by Detroit Lions...
Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone’s parents safely arrive home from Israel