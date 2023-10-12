Multi-million dollar expansion approved at MU’s Bill Noe Flight School

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall University’s Board of Governors approved a new multi-million dollar expansion at the Bill Noe Flight School in Charleston, and this is just another step in setting this school apart from the rest.

The nearly $15 million expansion to the flight school is expected to bring a new hangar and helicopter to the school.

“I think its amazing that they are expanding and they are also just exploring other pathways,” sophomore flight school student Joey Moore said.

Moore said this expansion will help his class and the future generation.

“More flight time and then more availability for airplanes and, maybe also in the future, being able to teach and being able to get more flight time teaching so it’ll help in all aspects,” Moore said.

The helicopter purchase would be used to begin a third academic training course of study, that would be the only school in the region with a training program for rotorcraft pilots.

“It really feeds an economy and an area like nothing else and for the foreseeable future, this is 25-30 years,” said Bill Noe, Chief Aviation Officer at Marshall University. This is not a short-term flash in the pan. This is going to last for a long time.”

The school is expecting their eighth airplane to arrive this fall. When it does arrive, their hangar will be at capacity, so a second hangar would allow for more planes and helicopters to be housed.

And Noe said this expansion comes at the perfect time.

“There is such a need for rotorcraft aviation professionals, and that touches everything. It touches law enforcement, the medical field, pipelines, powerlines. The need for rotorcraft helicopter pilots is as much if not more than the fixed-wing airplane”

The new hanger is expected to be even bigger than the original, with a goal to have it completed by the end of this year. The new helicopter is expected to arrive in March.

