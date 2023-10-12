Pair arrested on drug charges

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people face drug charges after deputies in Mingo County seized a number of substances, including fentanyl, and more than $21,000 cash.

Shawnda Varney and Donald Kidwell were arrested Wednesday by Mingo County Sheriff’s deputies and officers with the US 119 Drug Task Force, according to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement officers also seized heroin and meth, according to a news release.

Varney and Kidwell face charges including possession with intent to deliver alprazolam, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, and three counts of drug conspiracy.

