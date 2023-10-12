Safer Ohio School Tip Line introduces app

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Safer Ohio School Tip Line has an app up and running to make anonymous tips easier for students. There is also an online web forum for students to use to report different situations.

Emily Torok, executive director of Ohio School Safety Center, said the app and the web forum were created to help students understand they can be anonymous if they choose.

“One of the barriers we had heard was ‘am I really anonymous?’ So when you call, when you text, you know you’re using your phone number to be able to do that. And for some that can be something that’s kind of scary. They don’t understand how it can still be anonymous if I’m using my cell phone to do it or I’m using my phone number to do it,” Torok said.

The call center will get in touch with the school. If there is an immediate situation, they will reach out to local law enforcement, as well.

Glenwood High School Principal Donald Stapleton said being anonymous can be a good option for students.

“The more avenues they have, the better and if that’s what some people need, we also need to have it for them,” Stapleton said.

He said he has not seen anonymous tipping much in his school, but it has happened.

“They didn’t tell me who they were obviously but just that they were being harassed by somebody,” Stapleton said. “We put the word out for the teachers to be aware of and see what we can find.”

Students can report instances of bullying, self-harm, and/or suspicious behavior of students or staff -- just to name a few.

For more information on what students can report and about the tip line, visit this website.

Educators and parents can make reports, as well.

The app is available now for iOS and Android devices.

