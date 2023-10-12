Team of the Week | Herbert Hoover

ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two weeks into the 2023 season, the Herbert Hoover Huskies found themselves with an 0-2 record.

The team from Elkview didn’t let the adversity derail them.

“We knew when we were 0-2, we had to get it figured out really fast, or it was just going to be a bad season, but we figured it out,” left guard Kole Johnson said.

The Huskies kept believing and have reeled off five straight wins.

“Guys in that locker room kind of know it’s about getting better each day,” head Coach Joey Fields said.

Friday night, they made the trip to Wayne, and in a game that was a microcosm of their season, found themselves trailing 20-14 in the fourth quarter.

“I felt like if we stopped them, our offense was doing really well, and we’d go down there and score,” Hoover quarterback Dane Hatfield said.

Hoover scored twice in the final period to earn the come-from-behind 27-20 win.

“That was one we really needed,” Johnson said. “It felt great to come down in the last drive and score and get it. We knew coming into the game it was going to be a tough one and we’d have to do everything right to get it.”

The win earned the Huskies the WSAZ Team of the Week Trophy.

The Huskies have a bye this week. Next week they travel to North Marion.

