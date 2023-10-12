Weekend forecast has ups and downs

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The middle weekend of October is at hand and let’s just say the nearly perfect end of the week weather will not hold beyond Friday. So festival goers heading to the Homestead in Rio Grande for the Bob Evans shindig will relish in the warm sunshine for Friday’s opening day activities. Highs will crest just above 80 degrees. Then Friday night football will turn out to be one of the best of the season with a warm breeze and shirt sleeve weather.

Saturday will turn the tables as a few lines of passing showers will cross the region. The pre-dawn through 10am hours would feature the first wave of showers before the follow-up wave crosses in the early-mid-afternoon. Both times, showers should last an hour or less accumulating only a few tenths of an inch so even when it rains at the Black Walnut Festival in Spencer, the Chilifest in Huntington, the Jenny Wiley Festival in Prestonsburg and the Wayne Fall Festival, those rains should be fleeting and mild with temperatures near 70.

By Saturday night-Sunday and into next week, a generally blustery, chillier and overcast period will settle in with showers passing from time to time. Highs during that 4 day period will be in the 50s as a true taste of autumn arrives.

