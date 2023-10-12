Women wanted after shoplifting incident

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies need your help identifying two women suspected of shoplifting from a Walmart store in Cabell County.

The women also were involved in a hit and run after leaving the store, the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday.

The suspects were last seen in a dark-colored, four-door Chevrolet car.

Anyone with information can call their local 911 agency.

