Women wanted after shoplifting incident
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies need your help identifying two women suspected of shoplifting from a Walmart store in Cabell County.
The women also were involved in a hit and run after leaving the store, the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday.
The suspects were last seen in a dark-colored, four-door Chevrolet car.
Anyone with information can call their local 911 agency.
