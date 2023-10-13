8th annual ride for fallen heroes honors Gold Star families

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The 8th annual ride for fallen heroes has touched the hearts of all that came to ride.

“It’s a super good cause. Anytime you do anything for your country is phenomenal,” participant Jeff Taylor said.

And for those who came to show their support, it’s more than just a ride.

“You have your moments of heartbreak, you have your moments of joy and then you thank God that your son came home,” said Skip Lake, the mother of a fallen veteran.

Lake’s son lost his leg in Afghanistan. She said she could not be prouder of her son, and now her grandson who just joined the Navy.

“What does the flag mean to you?” asked WSAZ’s Adriana Doria.

“Oh God, it means everything. I see love, I see, I see privilege to be a privilege of the United States of America to me is above everything,” Lake said.

Leading the pack on Friday was U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.

“When it comes to basically a patriotic cause or supporting families who have lost a loved one in military service, it doesn’t get any better than that for us to show the respect we have and the support that they need,” Manchin said.

Along the ride, Senator Manchin made a special pit stop to the little patriots at Valley PK-8, with their excitement shining through.

Lake thinks such events are a great way to let all veterans know her gratitude, leaving one message behind.

“Every young man in the military, I love every single one of them from the bottom of my heart, and I wish I could tell them individually how much I love them,” she said. “Let these young men know you care. People, if you hear this, please let them know you care.”

