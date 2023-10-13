Big changes slated for Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center

The Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center to under-go some major changes
By Ariana Mintz
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Almost everyone in downtown Huntington knows the Keith-Albee. It has been around for as long as anyone can remember. People come from all over to come see it, and now it’s undergoing some major changes.

Keith-Albee President and State Sen. Bob Plymale, D-Wayne, said the total for renovations, including safety measures, comes to more than $29 million. They have received funding from the state, city, and private donations to pay for the renovations. Some of this money goes to safety. Plymale also said their fire suppression system had not been active, and they would need the fire department there to help keep people safe at events.

Huntington Fire Department Lt. Patrick Stapleton said “and with this funding they will be able to update their systems. They will be compliant in the NFPA 13 sprinkler systems, which is vital to helping us put the fire out prior to our arrival. They will also be able to update and be compliant with the NFPA 72, which is their fire alarm system, and we know that is very important because early detection helps saves lives and property.”

There have been other safety updates, as well, such as hand rails to help guests get down the steep stairs. They are also looking to make adjustments to be more accessible for those with disabilities.

The Keith-Albee will be closed for about a year starting in December.

