Fallsburg Haunted Hay Ride raises money for local families

By Lesya Feinstein
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FALLSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - Hayrides are a telltale sign of fall, add in some creepy characters and you’ve got the Haunted Hay Ride in Lawrence County, Kentucky.

Judge Executive Phillip Carter says this one of their biggest fundraisers for the Ray of Hope Foundation.

“We use it for the Christmas program to get presents and everything for the children, this is one of the larger ones,” Carter said.

A lot of work goes into decorating the path, with community members and city leaders dressing up and joining in.

“We have something for all ages,” Carter said. “Everybody seems to get a scare.”

After the hay ride, you a get a tour through the haunted maze. People come from far and wide.

“We have a lot from West Virginia, Ohio, all around the area,” Carter said.

The money all going to help families have a Christmas this year.

Hay ride details are on their Facebook page.

