Farmer sentenced to 30 months behind bars

Man arrested
Man arrested(MGN)
By Makenna Leisifer
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WSAZ) -A Carlisle man was sentenced to 30 months on Thursday in federal prison.

Randall Taulbee, 59, pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiring to defraud the United States by committing crop insurance fraud.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Kentucky, Taulbee, who was a magistrate in Bourbon County from 2018 until his registration earlier this year, owned and rented farmland in Bourbon and Nicholas counties, where he produced tobacco and corn that he began to insure through federal crop insurance in 2009 and 2013 respectively.

Beginning in at least March 2013 and through November 2017, Taulbee admitted to working with his co-defendants to falsify crop insurance policies and claims of loss.

Taulbee admitted to working with his co-defendants, his brother-in-law, James A. McDonald, his sister, Cherie Lynn Noble, and his insurance agent, to falsify crop insurance policies and claims of loss.

Officials say Taulbee’s co-defendants have also been sentenced.

McDonald received six months in prison, two years of supervised release, and was ordered to pay over $718,000 in restitution.

Noble received probation and community service and was ordered to pay over $263,000 in restitution.

Under federal law, Taulbee and his co-defendants must serve 85 percent of their prison sentences.

Upon his release, Taulbee will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for three years.

In addition to his prison, Taulbee was ordered to pay $718,784 in restitution.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting in the Elkview area of Kanawha County sent a person to the hospital late Wednesday...
Shooting sends woman to the hospital
A 62-year-old woman is sending a warning to potential shoplifters: don't let her age deceive you.
Antique mall owner chases, catches thief
Dudley reported his K-9 officer, Chase, missing on April 11, 2023.
Former K-9 handler pleads guilty in case of missing police K-9
Social Security benefits will increase by 3.2% in 2024 as inflation moderates.
Social Security benefits will increase by 3.2% in 2024 as inflation moderates
Women wanted after shoplifting incident
Women wanted after shoplifting incident

Latest News

Bob's Evans Farm Festival, Black Walnut Festival, Chilifest happening this weekend
Bob’s Evans Farm Festival, Black Walnut Festival, Chilifest happening this weekend
20th Annual Cybersecurity Awareness Month
20th Annual Cybersecurity Awareness Month
Former sheriff to spend 13 months behind bars
Breast Cancer Awarness Month with King's Daughters Medical Center
Breast Cancer Awarness Month with King’s Daughters Medical Center