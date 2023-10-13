Farmer sentenced to 30 months behind bars

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WSAZ) -A Carlisle man was sentenced to 30 months on Thursday in federal prison.

Randall Taulbee, 59, pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiring to defraud the United States by committing crop insurance fraud.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Kentucky, Taulbee, who was a magistrate in Bourbon County from 2018 until his registration earlier this year, owned and rented farmland in Bourbon and Nicholas counties, where he produced tobacco and corn that he began to insure through federal crop insurance in 2009 and 2013 respectively.

Beginning in at least March 2013 and through November 2017, Taulbee admitted to working with his co-defendants to falsify crop insurance policies and claims of loss.

Taulbee admitted to working with his co-defendants, his brother-in-law, James A. McDonald, his sister, Cherie Lynn Noble, and his insurance agent, to falsify crop insurance policies and claims of loss.

Officials say Taulbee’s co-defendants have also been sentenced.

McDonald received six months in prison, two years of supervised release, and was ordered to pay over $718,000 in restitution.

Noble received probation and community service and was ordered to pay over $263,000 in restitution.

Under federal law, Taulbee and his co-defendants must serve 85 percent of their prison sentences.

Upon his release, Taulbee will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for three years.

In addition to his prison, Taulbee was ordered to pay $718,784 in restitution.

