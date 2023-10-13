Firefighters healing after crash

Three firefighters with the South Charleston Fire Department are on the mend after a deadly crash three weeks ago.
By Matt Lackritz
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s been three weeks since a crash near the intersection of Corridor G and Childress Road that killed one man and sent three firefighters to the hospital.

Even now, South Charleston Fire Chief Virgil White still remembers the wreckage.

“It made your heart sink and your stomach sink when you see something like that, because you know how devastating it can be when you have some type of incident like that,” he said.

White said his guys are doing much better since the crash.

“Two of the firefighters are recuperating at home,” he said. “Have a firefighter that’s still in the hospital at CAMC. He’s set to be released in a couple weeks. He’s going through physical therapy.”

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

They said reconstruction is still underway.

