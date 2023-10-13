Former sheriff to spend 13 months behind bars

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – A former sheriff for Greenup County, Kentucky was sentenced on Friday to 13 months in federal prison.

Keith Cooper, 70, was sentenced for one count of mail fraud and one count of federal program fraud.

According to his court documents, Cooper was the Greenup County Sheriff for approximately 20 years, until retiring in December 2018.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Kentucky, Cooper’s position gave him access to funds the sheriff’s office seized from drug trafficking investigations, including a bank account designed to hold those proceeds.

Officials say over a four-year period, Cooper made numerous unauthorized cash withdrawals and unlawfully retained proceeds from drug trafficking investigations instead of depositing them into the account.

Cooper wrongfully took $58,230 in proceeds, which included $46,100 in unexplained cash withdrawals from the bank account and $12,130 in forfeited proceeds that should have been deposited, officials say.

Cooper also wrongfully took $29,458.87 in ammunition paid for with sheriff’s office funding and wrongfully used county funds to pay for $1,837.26 in fuel used during his personal trips in 2018.

Under federal law, Cooper must serve 85 percent of his prison sentences.

Upon his release, he will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for three years.

Cooper was also ordered to pay a $10,000 fine.

