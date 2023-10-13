Free dental work provided for veterans

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - When it comes to the men and women who fought for our country, we can’t thank them enough for the sacrifices they’ve made.

To show appreciation, Dr. Eric Ford, who owns a dentist office in Huntington, and his staff dedicated several hours to provide dental work for veterans free of charge.

This opportunity shines a light on these heroes in honor of Freedom Day in the United States.

“It’s for the veterans that aren’t 100% disabled, those are the ones that don’t get any service provided to them by the government and those are the ones that we’re trying to help out today,” Ford said.

Ford says they offered treatments like cleanings, extractions, fillings, oral cancer exams and X-rays.

One veteran says a lack of financial assistance has put the care he needs on hold. He said he was so excited when he heard about this opportunity.

“I’m tickled to death that they let me come up here,” James Smith said. “I feel better about myself when I have a clean set of teeth that I can smile at and people can see them. This guy [Dr. Eric Ford] is helping me, and I appreciate it. I really do.”

This is the first year the staff hosted this event, but they plan on making it an annual tradition.

