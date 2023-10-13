Free dental work provided for veterans

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - When it comes to the men and women who fought for our country, we can’t thank them enough for the sacrifices they’ve made.

To show appreciation, Dr. Eric Ford, who owns a dentist office in Huntington, and his staff dedicated several hours to provide dental work for veterans free of charge.

This opportunity shines a light on these heroes in honor of Freedom Day in the United States.

“It’s for the veterans that aren’t 100% disabled, those are the ones that don’t get any service provided to them by the government and those are the ones that we’re trying to help out today,” Ford said.

Ford says they offered treatments like cleanings, extractions, fillings, oral cancer exams and X-rays.

One veteran says a lack of financial assistance has put the care he needs on hold. He said he was so excited when he heard about this opportunity.

“I’m tickled to death that they let me come up here,” James Smith said. “I feel better about myself when I have a clean set of teeth that I can smile at and people can see them. This guy [Dr. Eric Ford] is helping me, and I appreciate it. I really do.”

This is the first year the staff hosted this event, but they plan on making it an annual tradition.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting in the Elkview area of Kanawha County sent a person to the hospital late Wednesday...
Shooting sends woman to the hospital
A 62-year-old woman is sending a warning to potential shoplifters: don't let her age deceive you.
Antique mall owner chases, catches thief
Dudley reported his K-9 officer, Chase, missing on April 11, 2023.
Former K-9 handler pleads guilty in case of missing police K-9
Women wanted after shoplifting incident
Women wanted after shoplifting incident
Social Security benefits will increase by 3.2% in 2024 as inflation moderates.
Social Security benefits will increase by 3.2% in 2024 as inflation moderates

Latest News

Big changes slated for Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center.
Big changes slated for Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center
Haunted hayride raises money for local families
Haunted hayride raises money for local families
TEAM COVERAGE | Hydrogen hubs expected to bring billions to the Tri-State.
TEAM COVERAGE | Hydrogen hubs expected to bring billions to the region
The Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center to under-go some major changes
Safety renovations at Keith-Albee