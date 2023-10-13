M&M’s will deliver free candy for those running low on Halloween

M&M's Oct. 31 promotion promises to refill your candy supply if you run out on Halloween.
M&M's Oct. 31 promotion promises to refill your candy supply if you run out on Halloween.(Source: mmshalloweenrescuesquad.com/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you run out of candy for trick-or-treaters this Halloween, M&M’s has you covered with a new promotion.

It’s called Halloween Rescue Squad, a service that promises to deliver free Mars candy to your neighborhood in under an hour if you think you might run out.

That’s right, M&M’s will come to the rescue if you’re low.

M&M’s parent company Mars is teaming up with the delivery service Gopuff to facilitate the one-day operation on Oct. 31.

Starting at 3 p.m. Eastern, you can hit up the Halloween Rescue Squad website for candy reinforcements if you’re running low.

A backup supply of candy should be there within an hour, while supplies last.

Important note: You must live in a Gopuff delivery area — more than 500 cities across the U.S. and counting — to be eligible for the offer.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting in the Elkview area of Kanawha County sent a person to the hospital late Wednesday...
Shooting sends woman to the hospital
A 62-year-old woman is sending a warning to potential shoplifters: don't let her age deceive you.
Antique mall owner chases, catches thief
Dudley reported his K-9 officer, Chase, missing on April 11, 2023.
Former K-9 handler pleads guilty in case of missing police K-9
Social Security benefits will increase by 3.2% in 2024 as inflation moderates.
Social Security benefits will increase by 3.2% in 2024 as inflation moderates
Women wanted after shoplifting incident
Women wanted after shoplifting incident

Latest News

A teacher was killed and others were wounded in a France school knife attack on Friday....
A teacher is dead and 2 people are wounded after a France stabbing attack that echoes 2020 killing
Breast Cancer survivor hosts podcast, raises money for Breast Cancer patients
Breast Cancer survivor hosts podcast, raises money for Breast Cancer patients with 5k
Kaiser Permanent workers picket Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Baldwin Park, Calif. Kaiser...
Kaiser Permanente has reached a tentative deal with health care worker unions after recent strike
Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip on Thursday, Oct. 12,...
Palestinians flee northern Gaza after Israel orders 1 million to evacuate as ground attack looms