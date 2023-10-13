Residents share concerns over new Meadows Elementary

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thursday night, Huntington residents voiced concerns over construction of a new school.

The plan is for the new Meadows Elementary to be built on top of a hill across state Route 10 from Huntington High.

“The location that’s been selected for this gives plenty of room for the students in a nice and beautiful setting,” Justin Boggs, the deputy superintendent with Cabell County Schools, said.

The school district is awaiting approval of a Construction Stormwater General Permit from the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection before work can begin.

Thursday night, the DEP hosted a meeting at Huntington High, where residents shared concerns about the project.

Mark Connelly’s home was among the many that flooded in Huntington in May of 2022. He’s worried about runoff from construction ending up in Fourpole Creek and making flooding an even worse problem.

“It’s inevitable that the flooding will continue and be worse,” he said.

Boggs says runoff is expected to be less of a problem after construction than it currently is, thanks to the addition of retention ponds.

“Based on the engineers’ numbers,” Boggs said, “there will be a 53% reduction in the water runoff into the creek at the bottom of the hill.”

Connelly still feels it’s the wrong move.

“I’m tired of seeing empty schools in our city while we’re building schools outside of our city,” he said.

The DEP’s public comment period on the project ends Oct. 23. They’ll review and decide whether to approve the permit.

School officials say the logistics of expanding at the current Meadows site along Hal Greer Boulevard didn’t work, with the building being in a congested area, and they would’ve had to purchase and tear down homes.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.