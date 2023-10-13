Russell students to perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Russell students to perform in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
By Joseph Payton
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RUSSELL, Ky. (WSAZ) - Two students at Russell High School will have the opportunity of a lifetime next month. Emily Evans and Oli Enyart, who are members of the Russell High School Marching Band and Color Guard, have been selected to be part of the Macy’s Great American Marching Band that will march in the 97th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

“We independently sent in video auditions all the way back in November,” Evans said.

Neither imagined that they would be selected, but will now be part of a band that features students from all over the United States

“It’s a big honor to be accepted, and we couldn’t have done it without the help of band directors, parents, and friends,” Enyart said.

The two students will get to spend a week in New York in preparation for the parade. They hope many folks in the tri-state will tune in for the parade on Thanksgiving morning.

“Counting down the days!” Evans said. Enyart echoed the same sentiment. “We just booked everything, and I am already planning all my outfits,” said Enyart.

The 97th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will air on WSAZ beginning at 9 a.m. Nov. 23.

