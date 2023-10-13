South Point Stack demolished

SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WSAZ) - With a boom that reverberated through Lawrence County, the 400-foot stack, formerly part of South Point Ethanol, came down Friday.

This concrete and steel stack was part of the ethanol producing process in the late 1970s and 1980s. Having stood tall for decades, it had been slated for demolition.

When the smoke cleared, memories come flooding back for some onlookers, but the Ohio Department of Development says this is no time to live in the past, because with the demolition, comes the opening of new opportunities.

“We are excited to see projects like this come to fruition, because they are important to communities like South Point for them to be able to see underutilized sites get brought back to life for job creation,” Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik said.

The Lawrence County Economic Development Corporation currently owns the property and is working to revitalize the area by creating two sites for future industries, including a more than 100-acre site.

Currently, the Point Industrial Park has more than 20 businesses. With this demolition, more could be on the way.

“This just opens up more acreage to see this particular industrial site grow and bring new opportunities for this particular county,” Mihalik said.

This more than $3 million project is part of the $192 million Ohio Brownfield Remediation Program, which is designed to provide grants for the revitalization of industrial sites that are abandoned or under used.

