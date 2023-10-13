Three arrested after investigation into drug trafficking

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A long-term investigation into drug trafficking ended in the arrest of three people and suspected fentanyl and heroin in the hands of sheriff’s deputies.

According to the Meigs County Sheriff, Agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force along with deputies from Meigs County and Gallia County executed a search warrant at a home along Barefoot Hollow Road in Middleport.

Agents and sheriff’s deputies found 10 individuals inside and an additional person hiding in the rafters while clearing the home.

Task force agents found 150 grams of suspected fentanyl and heroin as well as approximately $11,000 in cash and 13 firearms, Sheriff Fitch reports.

Three people were sent to the Gallia County Jail.

Logan Rocchi, 30, of Middleport, was arrested on charges of possession of heroin, possession of fentanyl, both felonies of the first degree.

Michelle Jones, 43, of Middleport, was taken into custody on a warrant out of Meigs County and Jamie Bowman, 47, of Gallipolis, was taken into custody on a warrant out of Gallia County.

Task Force Agents will consult with the Meigs County Prosecutor regarding additional charges and future grand jury indictments of other individuals at the scene.

“We have dedicated lots of time and resources into this investigation and have overwhelming evidence that the individuals at this residence have been selling fentanyl to countless drug addicts and poisoning our community.” Stated Sheriff Scott Fitch. “We have witnessed drug addicts coming and going from this residence and purchasing fentanyl while the suspect’s profit. The drug traffickers serve no purpose in our community but to destroy the lives of so many people. The only place for these individuals is behind bars, serving a long prison sentence. We will continue to pursue drug traffickers with every resource available to us.”

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.