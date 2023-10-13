Two towns react to joining Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub

KANAWHA COUNTY/MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two area in our region were selected to be a major hub for hydrogen production, as part of an $8 billion dollar infrastructure plan in West Virginia.

“Another great big step forward in West Virginia, my gracious sakes, of living we have been an energy state forever. We want to embrace all different forms of energy,” said Gov. Jim Justice.

The state applied for the hydrogen fuel program. Of 23 finalists, West Virginia is one of seven states selected by the U.S. Department of Energy.

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said the law will bring $925 million federal dollars and 200,000 jobs -- the majority of which will be in West Virginia with $5 billion and more in private investment.

“Hydrogen has been around forever and we have never invested in it in a commercial setting. You can burn hydrogen with coal burning and with gas and reduce the carbon footprint,” Manchin said.

Hydrogen hubs will be located at Belle in Kanawha County and Point Pleasant in Mason County.

Belle Mayor David Fletcher said the announcement changes the course for eastern Kanawha County.

“A lot of businesses have left the area with the four-lane, bypassing towns on both sides of the river on (Routes) 60 and 61,” Fletcher said. “We have lived off of chemical plants and coal in the area for years, and years, and years. I am still a firm believer we have got to have the chemical plant. I think we still need the coal jobs, but whenever you can add anything else.”

Manchin said the hubs will jumpstart production, transportation and use of hydrogen in the country.

“It could mean that Belle could flourish, maybe we can add some incorporated areas and be able to provide our garbage services street services police protection,” Fletcher said.

Mason County Development Authority Executive Director John Musgrave has been leading conversations with Fidelis New Energy to build their plant in Point Pleasant for about a year.

Musgrave said Friday’s announcement about the selection of the Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub (ARCH2) for up to $925 million in federal support under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that will bring a hydrogen hub to West Virginia was welcome.

Musgrave said Fidelis has secured 11,000 acres in Point Pleasant for the facility, which will produce hydrogen.

“As part of the Fidelis operation is a facility that will bring in a computer data bank operation, and it’ll be a subset of the hydrogen plant,” he said. “It means a great deal to the whole region. This is going to impact the state of West Virginia, the whole region that we have here, so it’s going to be a great benefit to the state.”

Meanwhile, Nucor West Virginia is scheduled to break ground next week, and Musgrave said he is optimistic about the future in Mason County.

“We’re going to have two major facilities here in Mason County that will employ ... 1,000 people in permanent jobs and probably three (thousand) or 4,000 people in construction work,” he said.

“For years, we’ve looked and said, people said, ‘why can we create the jobs here now we have the opportunity, we need housing we need commercial projects coming in. We need, I think Mason County in the next decade will probably double or triple in size population.”

Musgrave said it’ll take about a year for Fidelis to complete its environmental study and permits. When that’s complete, groundbreaking and construction can happen. The facility is expected to open in two to three years.

