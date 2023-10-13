Weekend weather forecast

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The middle weekend of October is here and the nearly perfect end of the week weather is about to succumb to the winds of fall, the winds of change! Now festival goers heading to the Homestead in Rio Grande for the Bob Evans Farm Fest this weekend can take heart in the notion that Friday’s attendees enjoyed warm sunshine on opening day. Saturday’s skies are apt to be duller with lots of clouds and a passing shower or 2. By Sunday the shirt sleeve weather will give way to pullover, sweat shirt weather at the Homestead.

Tonight will be fine for high school football games with showers after midnight. Low 60. Saturday will turn the tables as a few lines of passing showers will cross the region. The pre-dawn through 10am hours would feature the first wave of showers before the follow-up wave crosses in the early-mid-afternoon. Both times, showers should last an hour or less accumulating only a few tenths of an inch or so even when it rains at the Black Walnut Festival in Spencer, the Chilifest in Huntington, the Jenny Wiley Festival in Prestonsburg and the Wayne Fall Festival. Those rains should be fleeting and mild with temperatures near 70.

By Saturday night-Sunday and into next week, a generally blustery, chillier and overcast period will settle in with showers passing from time to time. Highs during that 2 day period through Monday will be in the 50s as a true taste of autumn arrives.

As for accumulations of rain, a quarter of an inch or less will fall this weekend in most places. This adds up to a continuation of flash drought conditions that have taken hold during a parched past 30 days.

