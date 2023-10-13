Woman killed, man injured after pickup crashes into Amish buggy

FILE - According to the report, the buggy fell on top of the horse that was pulling it.
FILE - According to the report, the buggy fell on top of the horse that was pulling it.
By KCTV5 Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) – A 20-year-old woman from Missouri was killed after being thrown from an Amish buggy Wednesday.

A crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol states Katie Kemp and 22-year-old Chris Kemp were riding in the buggy on Route O in Johnson County just after 5:30 p.m.

Authorities said a 2011 Dodge Ram hit the back of the buggy and both riders were ejected.

According to the report, the buggy fell on top of the horse that was pulling it.

Katie Kemp was flown to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

Chris Kemp was taken to the hospital by ambulance to be treated for minor injuries.

Officials did not report if the driver of the pickup truck was injured.

